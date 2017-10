HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities are looking for the thief who cut a hole in a Hazlehurst business to break-in.

POlice said the burglary happened on October 9 at the Newman’s Pawn Shop on Caldwell Drive.

They said someone knocked a hole in the side of the building and went inside and stole a lot of guns.

Anyone who has information about the burglary, contact authorities.