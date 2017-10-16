Eudora Welty Library reopens

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Eudora Welty Library reopened after a second inspection by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The library staff was ordered to close the doors after safety violations were found during the initial inspection.

The staff said they fixed the issues. One of the violations was that the sprinkler system wasn’t working. Until a working sprinkler system is installed, fire monitors must be on hand during operating hours. The library will hire off-duty firefighters for the jobs.

The library closed on the evening of October 5. The doors reopened Monday.