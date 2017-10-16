Family Dollar Store employee and customer hold armed robbery suspects for police

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two armed robbery suspects are in custody, after police say a Family Dollar employee and customer held them down.

The incident happened at the Family Dollar on University Boulevard.

According to Jackson Police Sergeant Roderick Holmes, a male suspect entered the store around 8:30 Monday night.

The suspect pushed a customer aside, displayed a handgun, and started taking cash from a register, according to Sgt. Holmes.

A female suspect stood watch outside the store. However, when the male suspect tried to leave, a customer wrestled him to the ground. The female suspect then tried to take the stolen money. But, a female employee was able to detain her.

Both suspects were held until police arrived. They were taken to the downtown headquarters for questioning. The charges are pending.