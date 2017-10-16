Gov. Bryant appoints Lisa Howell as Lauderdale County court judge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Lisa Howell as a Lauderdale County Court judge.

She will replace Judge Frank M. Coleman, who is retiring Oct. 31.

Howell joins Judge Veldore Young Graham on the county court bench. Howell’s post will appear on the ballot in November 2018.

“Lisa’s experience in private practice and as a prosecutor make her a very good fit for Lauderdale County Court judge,” Gov. Bryant said. “She has proven herself an outstanding public servant, and I am delighted she has accepted this appointment.”

Howell has served as assistant district attorney for the 10th Circuit Court District, which includes Lauderdale County, since 1995. Prior to that, she worked in private practice in Meridian.

“I am humbled by the amazing opportunity given to me by the governor,” Howell said. “It is my desire, working along with Judge Young Graham, to continue transforming our youth court and drug court into real solutions for the problems facing the most vulnerable among us.”