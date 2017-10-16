Lightning strikes water treatment plant; Some Lawrence County residents under boil water advisory

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Wires at a Lawrence County water treatment plant caught fire Sunday night, causing a water outage for some residents.

Crooked Creek Water Association officials issued a boil water advisory for the entire South System.

Officials said during the storm Sunday night, lightning struck the treatment plant and caused a problem with the tank. The well drained and some wires caught fire.

They said there was a water outage around 8:30 p.m.

An electrician was called and water was returned to customers by 10:15 p.m. Residents need to boil their water for the next few days.

The advisory affects about 400 people.