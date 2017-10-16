Man killed at Durant bar; 1 charged with murder

DURANT, Miss, (WJTV) — One person is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting that happened at a Durant bar.

Durant Police tell WJTV that 23-year-old Travis Sumerall was shot outside of the Green Lantern Bar and Grill on Cedar Street.

Authorities charged 20-year-old Demarqus Williams with murder.

Police responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument that happened outside of the bar.

Sumerall was taken to the hospital in Lexington by private vehicle, where he died.

Police said this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information should call the Durant Police Department at 662-653-6846.