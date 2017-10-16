Mistrial declared in the Jessica Chambers case

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The jury could not reach a unamious verdict in the Jessica Chambers case.

Quinton Tellis was charged with capital murder in the death of the 19-year-old.

The judge declared a mistrial after the jury couldn’t reach a verdict after nine to 10 hours of deliberation, according to WATN.

Defense attorneys argued the wrong man is on trial. Tellis is 29. Firefighters testified Chambers told them someone named “Eric” or “Derek” set her on fire. Some first responders said Chambers looked like a “zombie,” with burned skin and hair, when she walked from a wooded area in Courtland, Mississippi, on Dec. 6, 2014. She died hours later.

Jury hopelessly deadlocked after 9-10 hrs of deliberations so judge officially declaring mistrial #JessicaChambers @LocalMemphis — Tish Clark (@local24tish) October 16, 2017

#JessicaChambers family shaking their heads & hanging them low in disappointment. Tellis family heard cheering outside courthouse @LocalMemphis — Tish Clark (@local24tish) October 16, 2017