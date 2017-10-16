MS Most Wanted

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a few wanted suspects.
These three people will be featured on Mississippi’s Most Wanted.
- Earnest Williams is wanted for the sale of marijuana within 1500 feet of a school and conspiracy to sell marijuana
- Iran Russell is wanted for the possession of marijuana and conspiracy to possess marijuana.
- Demarco Evans is wanted for possession of cocaine.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s department.
