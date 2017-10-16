Ole Miss, Houston Nutt settle lawsuit

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – After a little more than three months, Houston Nutt’s lawsuit against Ole Miss has come to an end.

The University and former Rebel head coach released a joint statement on Monday to announce a settlement.

“The lawyers who represent the University and Coach Nutt have communicated during the past few weeks to reach an agreement that would allow the parties to resolve Coach Nutt’s claim while avoiding the costs and distractions associated with further litigation,” the University and Nutt’s statement read. “The parties have reached such an agreement.”

Ole Miss went on to apologize to Nutt in the statement. In his lawsuit, he alleged the school had defamed him and violated his severance agreement by spreading false information pertaining to the Rebels’ NCAA investigation.

He accused Rebel officials of leading journalists to believe a majority of the NCAA allegations against Ole Miss came during Nutt’s tenure as head coach, which was from 2008 to 2011. They did not, as a majority of the 21 alleged violations occurred during Hugh Freeze’s tenure.

“Certain statements made by University employees in January 2016 appear to have contributed to misleading media reports about Coach Nutt,” the University said. “To the extent any such statements harmed Coach Nutt’s reputation, the University apologizes, as this was not the intent. The NCAA’s Notice of Allegations dated January 22, 2016, did not name or implicate Coach Nutt in any misconduct, and it would have been inappropriate for any University employee to suggest otherwise.”

Last week, Nutt had refiled the suit in Lafayette County Circuit Court after a federal judge dismissed it in August. But he said he is now ready to move forward.

“I am pleased to put the lawsuit behind me,” Nutt said. “Best wishes to the future of the Ole Miss Football program.”

Nutt’s lawsuit helped uncover the “pattern of misconduct” that ultimately led to Freeze’s resignation.