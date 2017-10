JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A registered sex-offender is accused in a sex crime against an 11-year-old boy.

Jackson Police said they charged 34-year-old Bruce Lee Ferrell with sexual battery on Friday.

Other details about the case have not been released.

WJTV 12 is working to get more information.

Registered sex offender, Bruce Lee Ferrell-34, arrested and charged w/ sexual battery of 11 year old boy on Friday, October 13th. pic.twitter.com/zwjyXbMXD6 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) October 16, 2017