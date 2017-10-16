Silver Alert issued for a missing 83-year-old woman

Ridgeland, MISS. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old Ridgeland woman.

Investigators said Johnnie Ray Pace was last seen around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Chateau Ridgeland assisted living facility on South Pear Orchard Road.

We’re told she was wearing a floral shirt and beige pants. MBI said Pace is five feet, two inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has white hair and gray eyes.

Her family said she suffered from medical conditions that may impair her judgment.

If you know where she is, call the Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121.