1 injured in stabbing on Maria Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is injured in a stabbing on Maria Drive in Jackson.

JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the stabbing happened just before 8:30 a.m.

The investigation revealed that there was an altercation between two men.

One of the men allegedly assaulted the other person with a knife and then left the scene.

The 23-year-old victim was stabbed in the left shoulder and underneath his left arm. He was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are working to verify the suspect’s identity before his information is released as being wanted in connection with this crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

