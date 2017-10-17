16-year-old injured in accidental shooting, McComb Police say

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — McComb Police are investigating an accidental shooting that left a 16-year-old injured.

Officers said the victim was at a friend’s house with three other 16-year-old boys when the incident happened Monday.

Sgt. Deska Varnado said the four teens were home for fall beak. Varnado said one of them pulled out a gun from his backpack and took the magazine out of the weapon not knowing there was a bullet left in the chamber.

Authorities said they were playing with the gun. One of the teens pointed the gun at the victim and pulled the trigger. The victim was shot in the mouth.

His condition is unknown at this time.