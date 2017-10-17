A glance at Mississippi school districts on probation

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi’s School Accreditation Commission on Tuesday put 18 school districts on probation for breaking state accrediting rules. Here’s a list:
– Calhoun County
– Coahoma Agricultural High School
– Coahoma County
– Durant
– Hazlehurst
– Humphreys County
– Jackson
– Jefferson County
– Kemper County
– Leake County
– Leland
– McComb
– Natchez-Adams
– North Bolivar
– Wayne County
– West Bolivar
– Yazoo City
– Yazoo County
