A glance at Mississippi school districts on probation

The Associated Press Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi’s School Accreditation Commission on Tuesday put 18 school districts on probation for breaking state accrediting rules. Here’s a list:

– Calhoun County

– Coahoma Agricultural High School

– Coahoma County

– Durant

– Hazlehurst

– Humphreys County

– Jackson

– Jefferson County

– Kemper County

– Leake County

– Leland

– McComb

– Natchez-Adams

– North Bolivar

– Wayne County

– West Bolivar

– Yazoo City

– Yazoo County

