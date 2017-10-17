Adams County Supervisor Kneels During Pledge of Allegiance

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi County supervisor is in the spotlight after what he did during a board meeting on Monday.

As everyone turned towards the flag for The Pledge of Allegiance, Adams County District 4 Supervisor Ricky Gray kneeled and prayed.

Kneeling during the national anthem is a form of protest that has made it’s way throughout the sports world, and is now being shown in local politics.

The pioneer of the movement, Colin Kaepernick, did it to shine light on police brutality. It’s since been adopted for varying reasons.

Supervisor Rick Gray says he did it to hopefully bring races together in the Adams County community. “With all the racial division we have in our community, I just thought it was time to pray,” Gray said. “I feel that one of our major problems in the State of Mississippi is nobody wants to talk about race. And when it comes to race, it seems like we are cowards. But until we start discussing race, we’re going to continue to have these problems.”

Gray says some of the racial tension has felt intensified since the change of office in the White House.

“When the head man has people divided, then it’s going to trickle down to the local community and that’s what I think,” Gray said.

When asked about the reaction to his demonstration, he says he’s had white colleagues reach out to him to discuss his concerns.

As for negative feedback, he says he knows there are some comments online, but he doesn’t care to read them.