Appeals court tosses $72 million award in talcum powder case

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this April 15, 2011, file photo, a bottle of Johnson's baby powder is displayed in San Francisco. A jury ruling on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in St. Louis, awarded Louis Slemp, a Virginia woman, a record-setting $110.5 million in the latest lawsuit alleging that using Johnson & Johnson's baby powder caused cancer. Slemp, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, blames her illness on her use of the company's talcum-containing products for more than 40 years. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A Missouri appeals court has thrown out a $72 million award to a woman who claimed talcum powder made by Johnson & Johnson contributed to her ovarian cancer.

The Missouri Eastern District court ruled Tuesday that Missouri was not the proper jurisdiction for a lawsuit filed by 62-year-old Jacqueline Fox, of Birmingham, Alabama, who died in 2015 of ovarian cancer.

That 2006 award was the first award in several cases that claimed talcum powder contributed to cancer. About 65 people joined Fox’s lawsuit but only two were from Missouri.

In its ruling, the court cited a June decision from the U.S. Supreme Court that said there must be a connection between the plaintiff’s claims and the state where a lawsuit is filed.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s