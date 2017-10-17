Authorities catch man allegedly attempting to burn down Picayune house

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WJTV) — A special response team from the State Fire Marshal’s Office stopped a man who was allegedly planning on burning a house down in Picayune.

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Fire Marshal’s Office to arrest Mikel Milling, Don Osborn, and Joseph Gilley. Authorities charged the three with attempting to burn and conspiracy to commit arson.

The sheriff’s department received a tip that someone was planning to burn down a house on Highway 43. Deputies contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office. A special response team was assembled to investigate the claim.

Authorities said they set up surveillance and monitored the home. The team observed and later arrested an individual who climbed on the roof of the house with a gas can.

Authorities said they identified the person as Milling. The investigation led to the arrests of Osborn and Giley.