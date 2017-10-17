Hinds County deputies uncover human trafficking operation; 1 arrested

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A man wanted in Georgia is arrested and charged after Hinds County deputies uncover a human trafficking operation.

Authorities arrested Marcus Cameron at the Super 8 Motel on the I-55 North Frontage Road. Deputies charged him with promoting prostitution, resisting arrest, and assault on the law enforcement officer.

Investigators said he arranged a meeting with an undercover officer and a female in exchange for money. Authorities said the woman has now been identified as a victim of human trafficking.

“The scary part about it is that some of these guys take these young women by force, threaten them, take them across state lines, use them, and then take them back.” Sheriff Victor Mason said. “Sometimes they don’t make it back.”

Authorities said Cameron told them he planned to take that woman back to Texas after she made a certain amount of money for him.

He will be extradited to Georgia where he’s facing charges there of obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.