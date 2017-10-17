JPD seeks to identify 2 wanted in connection with credit card fraud investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police need help identifying some credit card fraud suspects.

Jackson Police released surveillance photos from a local gas station of the two people they are searching for in connection with the crime.

Officers said someone burglarized a vehicle in the Meridian area. The cards that were taken from the car were used in the Jackson area.

The surveillance also captured a vehicle, possibly a blue or purple early model Cadillac. Police believe they could be traveling in that car.

Anyone who can identify the people in the photos or have information as to their whereabouts is asked to contact Police at 601-960-1234 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).