Madison leaders vote to keep Christmas light display

MADISON, MISS. (WJTV) — Madison board of alderman voted to keep the Richardson Christmas light display.

The board voted at the city board meeting Tuesday night.

Several neighbors complained about the display and wanted the board to remove it, including Eddy Edwards.

“We want the light show moved to a public place,” said Edwards. “People can still enjoy the light display and it won’t be an inconvenience for the neighborhood.”

Edwards believes the Christmas display brings too much traffic to the area.

City leaders also granted the light display an event permit and a traffic plan.

Carol Richardson, who owns the display, says she is grateful.

“We enjoyed people enjoying the display,” said Richardson. “We never thought that we would be at a council meeting because of it.”