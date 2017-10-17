Man wanted in sports bar double shooting turns himself in

Related Coverage 2 shot at Jackson sports bar; 1 wanted for aggravated assault

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The man wanted in connection with the double shooting that happened at TD’s Sports Bar over the weekend is in custody.

JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said Abron Carter surrendered to police.

Officers went to the bar located on Fortification Street Saturday around 11:30 p.m to respond to the scene.

Officers said one of the victims was shot multiple times in the legs and the abdomen; the second victim was shot in the leg. The investigation revealed that there was a fight between two men inside the bar.

Police said one of the men tried to leave, and the other one pulled out a gun and started firing shots, leaving the second person involved in the altercation injured along with his brother.

Carter is facing two counts of aggravated assault.