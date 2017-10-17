Medicare open enrollment reminders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney is reminding senior citizens and Medicare recipients about open enrollment.

The enrollment period started October 15 and will last until December 7. Chaney said recipients should carefully review the coverage and benefits of their policies.

“As a reminder to seniors, Medicare is NOT a part of the federal Health Insurance Marketplace and those who are receiving their health insurance benefits through Medicare will continue to do so rather than switch to the Health Insurance Marketplace,” Chaney said.

All Medicare beneficiaries may change their Medicare Advantage and prescription drug coverage for the coming year, during this time.

New benefit choices will take effect January 1, 2018. Seniors may also receive Medicare and health insurance counseling from the Mississippi Department of Human Services – Division of Aging and Adult Services at (888) 240-7539.

He said if a senior purchases a plan through the Marketplace, they lose their Medicare coverage and are not eligible for the Marketplace subsidy. Also, depending on their situation, when the senior decides to leave the Marketplace, a late enrollment penalty for Medicare may apply. Regardless of whether a senior has Original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage Plan, the federal Marketplace will not affect coverage.

“It is extremely important to make sure which plan is best for your budget, especially during difficult economic times,” Chaney said.

If anyone uses questionable or abusive sale practices when talking to you regarding your Medicare Advantage or prescription drug plan, report them to the Mississippi Insurance Department. State and federal rules are in place to protect consumers against sales and marketing abuses. Individuals who contact you about any type of private Medicare coverage:

Must be licensed by the state. Check with the Mississippi Insurance Department to make sure the salesperson is a licensed agent.

May not make unsolicited contact, such as door-to-door sales, cold calls or approaching you in a parking lot.

Must make an appointment before coming to your home.

Must arrange in advance the type of products that will be discussed during a scheduled sales appointment. At the appointment, the salesperson may not try to sell you other types of insurance coverage other than the type(s) agreed upon in advance.

May not try to sell you non-health care related products (like a life insurance policy or an annuity) during a sales or marketing presentation of a Medicare prescription drug or Medicare Advantage plan.

May not attempt to sell you a plan in certain health care settings, such as a doctor’s office or a pharmacy.

May not attempt to sell you a plan at an educational event.

May not offer you free meals at promotional or sales events.

To protect Mississippians from becoming victims of Medicare fraud, the MID reminds consumers of these safety tips:

Beware of door-to-door salespeople. Remember, agents cannot solicit business at your home without an appointment. Do not allow uninvited agents into your home.

Do not give out personal information, such as Social Security numbers, bank account numbers or credit card numbers to anyone you have not verified as a licensed agent. People are not allowed to request such personal information in their marketing activities and cannot ask for payment over the Internet. They must send you a bill. Once you decide to purchase a plan and have verified that the agent is licensed, you may give the agent personal information to assist in enrollment and billing.

Verify that the plan you have chosen is an approved Medicare plan. All of the approved plans are available at www.medicare.gov or by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).