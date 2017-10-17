Mississippi: 18 school districts on probation for violations

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A total of 18 Mississippi public school districts have been put on probation for breaking state rules.

That includes the Jackson school district, which remains at risk of a state takeover.

The state School Accreditation Commission on Tuesday approved the probation list. Of the districts, 13 were cited for teachers or professional staff who lack the correct state licenses, meaning they are either unlicensed or are working outside the fields for which they are licensed.

The commission didn’t strip accreditation from Jackson or any other district.

The state Board of Education has asked Gov. Phil Bryant to declare an emergency in the 27,000-student Jackson district, allowing a state takeover. Bryant said he wanted to wait until the district’s letter grade is officially released, a move scheduled to come Thursday.

