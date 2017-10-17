Movie filmed in Metro to have red carpet event in Madison

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A movie that was filmed in the Jackson metro area is set to premiere this week in theaters.

The film “Same Kind of Different as Me” will premiere Friday in theaters across the U.S.

The movie features Academy Award Winner Renee Zellweger and other Hollywood actors.

“The Jackson community really showed up and invested in this movie before filming even began,” Jackson-based producer Stephen Johnston says. “This movie will change hearts and lives, and we know this community will continue to support the film and the message behind it by attending the premiere and seeing it opening weekend.”

To celebrate, a red carpet event will unveil the movie at the Malco Grandview Cinema on Thursday in Madison before it’s released on Friday.

Proceeds from premiere ticket sales will go to benefit local charities that serve disadvantaged and homeless populations in the Jackson community.

The movie is based on a book that recounts the true story of a businessman with a broken marriage, an emotionally scarred homeless man, and the woman who helped them cross the racial and socioeconomic divides that could have separated them.

Some of the scenes were filmed at Central United Methodist Church on Farish Street, River Hills Club, Renaissance at Colony Park,

Parlor Market restaurant and other parts of the Metro.

Hundreds of locals also had roles as extras.

Lead actors include Zellwegger, Academy Award nominee Greg Kinnear, Academy Award nominee Djimon Hounsou, Academy Award

winner Jon Voight and Olivia Holt.

Get more information about the event in Madison here.