Sen. Cochran returns to Washington D. C.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., speaks to supporters in Jackson, Miss.

 

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJTV) –U.S. Senator Thad Cochran returned to Washington D.C. Tuesday following treatment for urological issues.

He spent time recuperating in Mississippi.

“I am pleased to be back in Washington where I look forward to continuing work on the 2018 appropriations bills and to taking part in the debate on the budget and tax cuts. I appreciate all the support and kind words I received while at home.”

His staff said he will continue to be treated and will remain under medical supervision, which could affect his work schedule.

