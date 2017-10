JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Senator Sean J. Tindell took the oath of office to become Mississippi’s newest Court of Appeals Judge.

Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Tindell to replace David Ishee after he appointed him to the Mississippi Supreme Court in September.

Harrison County Court Judge Gaston Hewes read the oath to Tindell during the swearing-in ceremony.

Tindell’s wife and children were present.

Tindell represents Harrison County in District 49 of the Mississippi State Senate.