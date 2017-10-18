15 guns, money stolen from Vicksburg home

By Published:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) –The Vicksburg Police Department is asking the public to help them solve a house burglary investigation.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that can lead to an arrest.

On Tuesday, police went to a home on Wisteria Drive to respond to a residential burglary.

The homeowner said 15 guns and $1,300 were stolen from the house. The money was in a safe, authorities said.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

If you have information to help in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.

