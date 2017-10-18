Author’s tweet about reading in Mississippi sparks controversy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An author is receiving some pushback on social media after referencing the State of Mississippi in a tweet.

Joyce Carol Oates has written many books throughout her career.

The controversy sparked after the writer retweeted a photo of a William Faulkner banner that hangs at Mississippi State University. The banner quotes Faulkner and says “Read, read, read, read everything…”

Oates retweeted the picture of the banner and said “So funny! If Mississippians read, Faulkner would be banned.”

The tweet sparked outrage from many Mississippians, with hundreds commenting on the author’s remarks.

Below are some screenshots of just a few of the comments.

Photo: Screenshot of Twitter page Photo: Screenshot of Twitter page Photo: Screenshot of Twitter page Photo: Screenshot of Twitter page

