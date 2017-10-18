Coast Guard seeks cause of fire aboard ship in Mississippi

The Associated Press Published:

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – Officials are investigating why a U.S. Coast Guard ship briefly caught fire before dawn while docked on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Two Coast Guard members discovered that the deck of the cutter Brant was on fire around 5 a.m. Wednesday while the ship was docked at Gulfport’s Small Craft Harbor.

In a statement, the Coast Guard says the pair began trying to put the fire out with an on-board extinguisher. The Gulfport Fire Department arrived minutes later and quickly doused the blaze.

Coast Guard Cmdr. Zachary Ford said no one was injured, and thanked firefighters for the quick response.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s