Drive to Inspire Makes Stop at HPD

The Drive to Inspire breast cancer awareness campaign made a stop at the Hattiesburg police department on Wednesday.

Toyota of Hattiesburg partnered with Forrest General Hospital, HattiesburgCars.com and Comcast Spotlight in an effort to create more awareness about breast cancer in the area. The main tool the group uses to create awareness is its pink car, which people have been signing to show their support for the cause.

Sherial Robinson is one of many breast cancer survivors who attended the event. She hopes that they can help people with breast cancer get through their fight and spread more awareness about the disease.

“I think that we overcome so that we can pave the way to help other people,” said Robinson. “You know, make others aware as well as go through the journey with other people that are going through.”

Lieutenant Latosha Meyers-Mitchell with the Hattiesburg Police Department says breast cancer hits close to home with the HPD, and they were eager to help with the Drive to Inspire campaign.

“At the Hattiesburg Police Department we have actually four employees that are survivors of breast cancer and we felt it was very important to honor them and let them know that we love them and we stand behind them as a police department.”

There are nine more events that are scheduled for the rest of the month. You can find more information about the events here.