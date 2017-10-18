Halloween display at Clinton home gets some negative feedback

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman is getting a lot of pushback over a Halloween display at her Clinton home.

Dilinda Brown said she’s lived in her neighborhood for about 25 years.

For Halloween, she decided to put a dummy in her yard. There’s also a real knife and fake blood coming out of the dummy.

Someone posted a photo of the display on social media which sparked the controversy. Some like the display others, not so much.

Brown said she didn’t see any harm in the display and said she’s shocked it’s getting this much attention.

“It’s Halloween, it’s all in fun,” she said.

While WJTV 12 was at Brown’s home getting video of the decorations, an employee from the City of Clinton’s Code Enforcement Office showed up. Brown said she was told to remove the real knife.

Although the display has received some negative feedback, Brown said the people who she has spoken to directly liked it.

She said she doesn’t plan on removing Josephine, which is the name she gave the dummy. However, she said she plans on replacing the real knife with a plastic one.

The display has been up less than 24 hours.

A Clinton homeowner put out this Halloween decoration, but neighbors say it's too much! What do you all think? @WJTV pic.twitter.com/K0jT98mlUf — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) October 18, 2017