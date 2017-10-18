Jackson fire chief to leave the department

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Fire Chief said he will soon leave the department.

WJTV 12 talked to Chief R.D. Simpson Wednesday.

He said he will be relocating to California for a new job. His last day with the department next Friday.

According to the city’s website, the Jackson native started his professional fire service career in 1993 with the City of Jackson Fire Department. In his 20 years of service, he has worked as a firefighter, a Lieutenant in the Emergency Service Division, Captain/Emergency Medical Technician in the Emergency Service Division, Division Chief of Training, and Deputy Chief of the Emergency Service Division.