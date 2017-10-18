JPS hopeful as district waits on decision about state takeover

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Public School District is still waiting for Gov. Phil Bryant to decide on a state takeover.

JPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Freddrick Murray said in a message Wednesday the district is remaining hopeful.

Murran sai during JPS’s meeting with the Accreditation Commission in September, the Mississippi Department of Education said preliminary 2016-2017 results show that JPS will be classified as an “F” district regardless of revised cut scores. JPS was also classified as an “F” district in the 2015-2016 school year.

According to state law, any public school in a district that is labeled an “F” for two consecutive school years, could become part of the Mississippi Achievement School District. The State Board of Education is expected to approve final accountability letter grades for schools and districts on October 19.

The governor said that the state’s accountability rating will likely play a role in his decision about a state takeover.

Murray said the district remains hopeful that the governor and the Board of Education will collaborate with the district to improve academic achievement.