Nationwide operation focused on human trafficking recovers 84 minors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities said 84 minors were recovered and 120 traffickers were arrested acoss the U.S. in an operation that was focused on recovering underage human traffic victims.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children conducted Opeartion Cross Country XI.

The nationwide effort lasted from October 12 trhough October 15.

As part of Operation Cross Country XI, FBI agents and task force officers staged operations in hotels, casinos, and truck stops, as well as on street corners and Internet websites. The youngest victim recovered during this year’s operation was 3 months old, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.

FBI Jackson Division said they arrested two traffickers and 20 others associated with prostitution in Mississippi.

The overall goal of the operation is to recover underage human trafficking victims. All suspects arrested during this operation will be charged in the local jurisdiction where they were arrested.

“We at the FBI have no greater mission than to protect our nation’s children from harm. Unfortunately, the number of traffickers arrested—and the number of children recovered—reinforces why we need to continue to do this important work,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “This operation isn’t just about taking traffickers off the street. It’s about making sure we offer help and a way out to these young victims who find themselves caught in a vicious cycle of abuse.”

“Child sex trafficking is happening in every community across America, and at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, we’re working to combat this problem every day,” said NCMEC President and CEO John Clark. “We’re proud to work with the FBI on Operation Cross Country to help find and recover child victims. We hope OCC generates more awareness about this crisis impacting our nation’s children.”