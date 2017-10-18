Opening day announced for 2 Mississippi museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Governor Phil Bryant and the Mississippi Department of Archives and History announced the schedule for the opening celebration for the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

An opening ceremony is planned for Saturday, December 9, at 11 a.m. The event is a part of the state’s Bicentennial Celebration.

I am delighted that our celebration of Mississippi’s Bicentennial will conclude with a day of historic significance,” said Governor Phil Bryant. “Opening on December 9, the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will be world-class facilities attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors to our state. Join us for a day of family festivities, food, and Mississippi music.”

There will also be a ribbon cutting and live music.

“Admission to the museums is free Saturday and Sunday, but people will need to go online to reserve timed tickets,” said MDAH director Katie Blount. “We anticipate a very large crowd on opening weekend, and we want to get as many people into the museums as possible.”

Construction started in 2013. The Mississippi Legislature provided $90 million to build the two museums. Donors gave an additional $18 million for exhibits and endowments.

Beginning December 12, regular museum hours will be Tuesday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday, 1–5 p.m. General admission prices will be $8 per museum and $12 for both museums.

To learn how to get free tickets for December 9 and December 10, visit MDAH’s website.