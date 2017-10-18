Reward offered for information on wanted fugitive

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County Sheriff’s Department needs help locating a wanted fugitive.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of Michael Ray Ervin.

He is wanted for the charge of possession of a controlled substance. Authorities said Ervin has an extensive criminal history that involves narcotics.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.