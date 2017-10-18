Ridgeland firefighters respond to medical call and end up mowing patient’s lawn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Ridgeland firefighters go above and beyond the call of duty while responding to a routine medical call.

As WJTV’s Margaret-Ann Carter reports one woman is making sure these men get the recognition they deserve.

Late Tuesday morning Beth Handley rushed to her father’s side after getting a call that he had a medical emrgency while mowing his lawn.

“By the time I got here he was nonverbal and he was just sitting in his chair just with a zombie like look on his face,” Handley said.

After several minutes with emergency responders tending to his every need her father’s diabetic health scare started to level out and he became alert to what was going on around him. Handley says it was then that she realized some of the firefighters had stepped away.

“I heard one of them say I think James was out mowing the yard and I was so shocked I couldn’t believe they were out mowing the yard,” Handley said.

Handley says in a world with so much negativity, she immediately grabbed her phone to document the good that was going on in her own front yard.

“There’s a lot of positive news going on especially here in Mississippi and Madison County and I wanted them to get recognition for being the wonderful giving people that they are,” Handley explained.

Ridgeland Fire Captain, Todd Yelverton also captured the moment on his phone, he says he was humbled to see his fellow brothers James Hemphill and Obie Aubrey taking turns mowing the grass.

“I was still inside with the patient when I went outside and there they were cutting grass for the guy. So I was blown away by what they did and like I said it’s just paying it forward. We love what we do it’s a calling we love going out and helping people even if it’s just cutting their grass,” Yelverton said.

Handley says it’s amazing to see the people who serve her community going outside of their comfort zone to help her 78 year old father.

“A lot of people have a job and they do it according to the guidelines or the rules an dthey don’t think outside the box and they don’t do anything extra if it’s not on there job description and this was just the opposite of that you know that’s not his job description to mow somebody’s yard,” Handley said.