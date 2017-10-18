The Last Stowers Brother

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – For close to a decade, there’s been a Stowers on the football field for the Brandon Bulldogs. This season, however, the youngest brother, Matt, is graduating, which will bring an end to this football family legacy.

Matt is the youngest of the three Stowers brothers.

“They liked to beat me up for sure,” Matt said. “They were bigger than me but I don’t think they are anymore so it was good.”

Their mother, Deedee, says all three are competitive but none more so than the eldest, Josh.

“Josh was the one that played soccer at three and played in a little league where there were no winners and losers,” she said. “But we had to convince him after every game of that. Because he said ‘no, someone scored more goals and someone didn’t so there’s a winner and there is a loser’.”

Well all three have helped build a winning tradition at Brandon. Josh graduated in 2014, John in 2016 and Matt will get his diploma in the spring.

“Well I told all my friends this was gonna be a fun year and I wasn’t gonna cry but I’ve had a moment or two where I’ve had little tears in my eyes so it’s gonna be bittersweet,” Deedee said.

Not only do they have Brandon football in common, but the Stowers brothers have all, at one point, worn the number eight for the Bulldogs.

“I think my oldest brother wore it in 7th grade and we just started wearing it from then on,” Matt said.

The three brothers have worn that jersey for the better part of the last seven years. Brandon head coach Tyler Peterson says they all have the same attributes.

“Just all three of those guys are tough guys,” Peterson said. “I guess if you had something, just one thing to say about them all three of them are football players. ”

That toughness, Matt says, is something he learned from his brothers. He says he also learned something else.

“They really helped me a lot with football and life and they’re great role models for me,” Matt said.