CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people were injured during an armed robbery in Canton Wednesday night. One of the victims is fighting for his life.

Canton Police said the men were sitting outside their home on Otto Street when two people approached them.

One of the victims was shot in the head, and the other victim was assaulted, according to police.

The victim who was shot is still in the intensive care unit.

Anyone who has information about this robbery, contact police.