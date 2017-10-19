3 A-rated school districts located in the Metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Out of the 15 A-rated school districts in the state of Mississippi, three of them are in the Metro area.

The Clinton Public School District, The Madison County School District, and the Pearl Public School District all received an A based on the Mississippi Statewide Accountability System.

The Mississippi Department of Education released the scores for the 2016-2017 school year Thursday.

Out of the three districts, Clinton is ranked the 5th highest in the state, and the highest in the Metro area.

“Today’s announcement is the culmination of a lot of preparation and hard work by our students, faculty, staff, and families,” said Dr. Tim Martin, superintendent of schools. “While we are pleased with our district rating, we know we still have a lot of work to do. We will continue to focus on research-based best practices in our classrooms and work with each student to do his or her best.”

The other 12 A-rated districts in the state are listed below:

Petal School District

Booneville School District

Oxford School District

Enterprise School District

Ocean Springs School District

Lamar County School District

Poplarville Separate School District

Biloxi Public School District

Desoto County School District

Union County School District

Long Beach School District

Newton County School District

