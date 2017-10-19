Boil water advisory lifted for Lawrence County residents

Related Coverage Lightning strikes water treatment plant; Some Lawrence County residents under boil water advisory

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The boil water advisory issued for residents who receive their water from the Crooked Creek Water Association in Lawrence County has been lifted.

Officail said lightning struck the treatment plant and caused a problem with the tank on Sunday night. The well drained and some wires caught fire.

This affected about 400 residents in the area.

Below is some tips from the Mississippi State Department of Health on what residents should do when a boil water notice has been lifted.