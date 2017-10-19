Briggs named President of Mississippi Valley State University

By Published: Updated:
Dr. Jerryl Briggs (Photo: IHL)

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning named Dr. Jerryl Briggs as President of Mississippi Valley State University.

The announcement was named Thursday at the board’s meeting in Jackson.

Dr. Briggs has served as Acting President of the University since June 15.

“Mississippi Valley State University is on an upward trajectory,” said Trustee Shane Hooper, Chair of the Mississippi Valley State University Board Search Committee. “Dr. Briggs has played an integral role in creating this momentum on campus and we have full confidence that, under his leadership, this will continue.”

Briggs previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

The president’s seat became vacant when Dr. William Bynum left the school to become the president of Jackson State University.

 

