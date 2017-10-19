Deputy catches man breaking into his South Jackson home

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is in custody after authorities accuse a man of a home invasion at a deputy’s house.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department captured 29-year-old Ronnie Brown.

The incident happened in South Jackson Wednesday after 2 p.m.

Major Pete Luke said the deputy was in the shower and heard his front door crashing in; a naked man was standing at the bathroom door.

Authorities said the man ran away from the home after the deputy ordered him to get on the ground. The deputy was able to take the man into custody nearby.

“According to the deputies on scene, the intruder appeared to be high on drugs,” Luke said. “The deputy was not injured during the incident.”

An ambulance took Brown to the hospital for an evaluation. He will face home invasion charges, Luke said.