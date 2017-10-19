Hattiesburg Police Department combats domestic violence through community events

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is hosting a series of events Thursday evening for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

At 5:30 p.m. the “Taking Pride in Our Stride Walk” starts in front of the Jackie Dole Community Center, located at 220 West Front Street.

Immediately after the walk is the “Woman Awareness Response Self Defense Course.” This course is being hosted by the Victim Services Unit of the Hattiesburg Police Department. This hands on course will teach women various protection and self-defense techniques.

The police department is eager to see the community there in support “to identify and combat incidents of Domestic Violence in the community.”

For more information on these events, click here.