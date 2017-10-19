JROTC students attend jamboree

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — More than 300 JPS JROTC cadets along with cadets from Warren Central, Hazlehurst and Vicksburg High Schools attended at military jamboree Thursday.

The event was held Thursday at Hinds Community College in Jackson.

The purpose of this event is to increase awareness among students and parents of the educational opportunities available at military academies.

School officials said the wealth of resources shared at the Jamboree would assist cadets in planning for their future after high school.

The cadets also learned about the Senior ROTC opportunities available at colleges and universities across the country. Additionally, students will learn about career opportunities in business and industry.

