Lanier Avenue drug bust; 4 arrested

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Four people are jailed after authorities found drugs in a home Wednesday night.

HInds County deputies said they went to a home on Lanier Avenue around 8:20 p.m.

Authorities said 27-year-old Larry Covington, 29-year-old Keith Damon Spann, 28-year-old Jeremy Leshan Spann, and 27-year-old Jamerick Louis Middleton are charged.

They are all facing possession of a controlled substance charges.

Middleton is also charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officers, and resisting arrest.

Lanier Avenue drug bust; View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Jamerick Middleton (Photo: HCSO) Jeremy Spann (Photo: HCSO) Keith Spann (Photo: HCSO) Larry Covingtoin (Photo: HCSO)