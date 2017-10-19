Lanier Avenue drug bust; 4 arrested

By Published: Updated:
Keith Spann (Photo: HCSO)

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Four people are jailed after authorities found drugs in a home Wednesday night.

HInds County deputies said they went to a home on Lanier Avenue around 8:20 p.m.

Authorities said 27-year-old Larry Covington, 29-year-old Keith Damon Spann, 28-year-old Jeremy Leshan Spann, and 27-year-old Jamerick Louis Middleton are charged.

They are all facing possession of a controlled substance charges.

Middleton is also charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officers, and resisting arrest.

Lanier Avenue drug bust;

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s