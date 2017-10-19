Lanier Avenue drug bust; 4 arrested

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Four people are jailed after authorities found drugs in a home Wednesday night.
HInds County deputies said they went to a home on Lanier Avenue around 8:20 p.m.
Authorities said 27-year-old Larry Covington, 29-year-old Keith Damon Spann, 28-year-old Jeremy Leshan Spann, and 27-year-old Jamerick Louis Middleton are charged.
They are all facing possession of a controlled substance charges.
Middleton is also charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officers, and resisting arrest.
Lanier Avenue drug bust;
Lanier Avenue drug bust; x
Latest Galleries
-
Continental Tire gives update on construction
-
Continental Tire gives update on construction
-
Marijuana-laced candy
-
Marijuana-laced candy
-
Marijuana-laced candy
-
Eudora Welty Library
-
11-year-old crashes vehicle
-
Rankin County home invasion investigation
-
West Virginia Drive burglary investigation
-
Vehicles stolen from Handicapable Vans