Man stabbed at Jackson motel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a Thursday morning stabbing.

It happened in the 2400 block of Highway 80 around 6:30 a.m.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes with the Jackson Police Department tells us officers found a 28-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen at the America’s Best Inn. Right now, the victim is listed in stable condition.

We’re told there were three men inside of a room at the motel. The victim was stabbed after two of the men got into a fight, according to Sgt. Holmes. One of the men has been detained for questioning.

Jackson Police are still trying to find the suspect who left the scene.

If you have any information that will help police solve this crime, please give them a call at 601.960.1234.