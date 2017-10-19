MEMA encourages Mississippians to take part in earthquake drill

By Published:

Pearl, MISS. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is encouraging people across the state to take part in an earthquake drill on Thursday.

We’re told the 2017 “Great Central U.S. Shakeout” drill will start at 10:19 a.m.

Mema said people who participate in the drill need to practice how to drop to the ground, take cover under a sturdy table or desk and hold on until the shaking stops. They said it’s important to protect your head and neck.

According to MEMA, Mississippians are not immune to earthquakes. There are multiple fault lines that cross the state.

The Shakeout is free and open to the public. If you want to take part in the ShakeOut, you are asked to join the drill by registering to participate at www.shakeout.org/centralus.

