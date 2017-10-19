Students participate in Sandy Hook Promise Say Something Call-to-Action Week

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — A Ridgeland middle school participates in the Sandy Hook Promise.

Old Towne Middle School students took part in the Sandy Hook Promise’s 3rd Annual Say Something Call-to-Action Week.

Sandy Hook Promise’s co-founder and managing director Nicole Hockley went to the school Thursday to speak to the students.

Students learned how to recognize the warning signs of violence and self-harm including bullying, depression, eating disorders, and abuse.

Through Say Something, every student is empowered to help others and their community, becoming upstanders rather than bystanders. They also learn how to share any observed signs with a trusted adult.

Sandy Hook Promise is a nonprofit formed and led by several family members whose loved ones were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012, in Newtown, Connecticut.

