Traffic delays expected near Veterans Memorial Stadium this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department issued a traffic advisory Thursday warning drivers about the high volume of travel expected in the area due to this weekend’s football game between Southern University and Jackson State University.

JPD said they would be working Saturday to try to minimize travel delays, but significant congestion is likely, especially for those exiting from Interstate 55 onto Woodrow Wilson Ave.

Delays are also expected on North State and West Streets.

JPD encourages drivers to plan alternate routes if you are traveling near the stadium. The game is set to start at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Traffic delays should be expected as early as 1 p.m. and could extend until after 11 p.m.